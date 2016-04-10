Gigi Hadid made a splash at the MTV Movie Awards with a new accessory. Added to her signature flowing locks were new long, layered bangs. The look smartly fed into long layers down the front of her hair, creating a circle of blonde around her signature round face.
If you love the look, you can thank stylist Bryce Scarlett, who created this new red carpet look for Gigi. Don't get too attached, though! Hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who also works regularly with Hadid, tells us this fringe is fake.
As for the rest of her look, Hadid and her Movie Awards date Kylie Jenner were named best dressed of the night by MTV. Yes, you read that correctly: she did not come with Zayn. Perhaps he's less into the bangs than us.
