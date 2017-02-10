Kylie Jenner’s hair color may go from platinum blonde to seafoam green to navy blue faster than you can say "new Lip Kit launch," but older sister Kendall's look is nothing if not consistent. Aside from the occasional fling with a pink wig, Kendall generally opts for one of two looks: long and brunette, or slightly shorter and brunette. Which might be why her latest look seems so dramatic — and why it’s even having her mistaken for her more adventurous sibling. We got our first peek at Kendall’s new 'do yesterday, when she appeared in the La Perla lingerie runway show at New York Fashion Week. The chin-length cut is the shortest we’ve seen the model's hair. And while she doesn’t look completely different, it's still significant enough to trick at least one person into thinking she was someone else entirely: her sister. Kendall said that the day after making the big chop, she went to one of her favorite restaurants to get breakfast and was photographed by a lone paparazzo walking in. "On my way out, he snapped some more pics and then said, 'Thanks Kylie!'" she wrote on her app. “I think the combination of my new super short hair and my outfit — leggings and a Champion sweater — caused the mix-up. So funny, though.” The Kardashian-Jenner family resemblance is real.
