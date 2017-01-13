Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Her First Major Hair Change Of 2017

Between launching The Kylie Shop, opening the brick-and-mortar doors to her first-ever pop-up, and releasing a slew of new makeup and merchandise, Kylie Jenner has been pretty damn busy these past few weeks. So busy, in fact, that she hasn’t had any time at all for her usual blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hair changes. But just when we were starting to get used to the beauty mogul’s long, natural-looking waves, she threw us a major curveball last night. To wit: She debuted a blunt-cut platinum bob. You may recall that Jenner only returned to her brunette roots a few months ago, after briefly flirting with a silvery-white shade. And the thought of going from blonde to dark to blonde yet again — in such a short time frame — is giving us sympathy scalp pain. Of course, that’s assuming the hair transformation is real...and we’re not entirely convinced. Consider the evidence: Not only is Jenner’s passion for wigs is well-documented — as in, she has an entire room in her house dedicated to her collection — but the stylist behind her most recent switch-up was none other than Touched By Tokyo. If you're not familiar, he's the man behind most of Jenner's wigged-out styles, so it’s entirely possible that her new look is just a fun, temporary fling. That said, we’ve always loved the platinum look on Jenner, even if her double-processed strands tell a different story.
Advertisement