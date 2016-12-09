Kylie's Cosmetics Store Is Finally Open — & It's Pretty Extravagant

Update: The day has finally come, and Kylie Jenner’s pop-up shop has officially opened its doors at the Topanga Westfield mall in L.A. Not at all surprisingly, some fans showed up at 9 p.m. last night and camped out to avoid the unconscionable risk of — gasp — not being one of the first to enter the brick-and-mortar world of Kylie Cosmetics at 10 a.m.
The line of Kylie supporters waiting to enter the store looped around the mall floor several times over, crushing the hopes of anyone who had planned to shop at Salvatore Ferragamo or Tiffany & Co. today.
Given the “while supplies last” ultimatum, we’d hazard a guess that the pop-up won’t remain open for much longer. The good news for those of us who decided not to sleep on a sidewalk last night is that tomorrow marks the online launch of The Kylie Shop, where you’ll be able to buy everything from Yeezus-style “tour” merch to thongs and phone cases — you know, the essentials.
Update (November 18, 2016): The Kylie Jenner cosmetics store is no longer the stuff of myths and seconds-long Instagram posts. Jenner recently shared pics of what appears to be a work-in-progress version of the brick-and-mortar location on her Instagram. From the looks of it, the store has a layout, and perhaps a design, but it desperately needs a paint job. When will it open? Jenner answers that question in the caption.
"Soon," she promises. (Thanks for the specificity, there.) In another post, Jenner claims she can't wait to reveal what she and her team have been working on. (She also says she's excited to share what goes on in her mind, which seems like a different and lofty task entirely.)
Nevertheless, Jenner is prancing around in a velour pantsuit and gesticulating at designers and engineers, so it seems the Kylie Jenner cosmetics store is nigh.
This story was originally published on June 24, 2016.
Another day, another beauty-related story about Kylie Jenner. (We're not complaining!) But today's topic isn't her latest Lip Kit shade or how quickly it has sold out. Today's news is bigger, better, and bolder. According to her Snapchat, the 18-year-old entrepreneur is opening up her very own brick-and-mortar cosmetics store. Yes, you read that right.
Okay, have you recovered? Good. In a seconds-long video, Kylie gives us a sneak peek at her possible location of choice. "Makeup store's about to be lit," she says way more casually than we were ready for. Here's what little information we can glean: Square-footage-wise, it's going to be big, like really big. And it's more than likely going to be in the Calabasas and Hidden Hills, CA, area — the home base of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. We can also bet it will be loaded to the brim with all the Kylie Lip Kits you can manage to swoop up (a.k.a. no more sighs of defeat after trying and inevitably failing to snag one online).
That's about all we got. Which means, yes, we have a ton more burning questions. Like: When is it opening? As we noted, it's definitely not small, so there's no way it's solely going to be stocked with lip products — right? What's next for Kylie's line? Foundation? Blush? Rows upon rows of wigs to choose from? Lashes will also probably be in the mix. Contour kit? One can only hope.
If you're planning a best-friend field trip to California as you're reading this, same. As much as people like to knock the young makeup maven, we can almost guarantee there will be a Hamilton-style line on opening day. See you there?
