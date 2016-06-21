Kylie Jenner's 4th Of July Lip Kits Are Her Coolest Yet

These days, Kylie Jenner is churning out new Lip Kits as often as she changes her hair. A week after announcing her latest shade — metallic-black Majesty — Jenner revealed two new wild (and sadly limited-edited) colors launching just in time for the Fourth of July.
The queen of social media took to her Snapchat this morning to showcase Freedom (a deep navy) and Skylie (which looks exactly like it sounds). She swatched them both on her hands before moving on to her lips. We have to admit, we're really feeling these for summer.
The light-blue Skylie was inspired by Kylie's Ferrari (of course). And the navy color is likely a nod to Americana.
Unfortunately, we’ll all have to wait patiently until Friday to maybe, hopefully get our hands on these. Missed the last round? Check out our tips for scoring a sold-out product right here.
