Kylie Jenner is going dark with her latest Lip Kit shade. Dare we say, full-on goth.



Jenner took to Instagram to tease the new color, which is a black metal matte called "Majesty."



"NEW SHADE ALERT!" Jenner wrote on the Kylie cosmetics Instagram, teasing the not-so-summery shade in a video that had her flaunting the new color, which perfectly matched her jet black hair and even blacker lashes.



