Kylie Jenner is going dark with her latest Lip Kit shade. Dare we say, full-on goth.
Jenner took to Instagram to tease the new color, which is a black metal matte called "Majesty."
"NEW SHADE ALERT!" Jenner wrote on the Kylie cosmetics Instagram, teasing the not-so-summery shade in a video that had her flaunting the new color, which perfectly matched her jet black hair and even blacker lashes.
As Us Weekly reported, Jenner would explain the inspiration behind the metallic shade in a series of Snapchat videos.
"Remember when I asked what color you guys would want to see next for Kylie Cosmetics?” Jenner said. "Well, a lot of you said black.”
But, as Jenner made clear, this isn't just black. This is black "with blue undertones."
No word yet on when Jenner's latest Lip Kit shade will be available. But she did tease, “Coming super soon.”
Let's guess the shade will also be sold out super soon, too.
