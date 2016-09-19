Update (September 19, 2016): Kylie Jenner changes her hair color (and length) about as often as we wash ours. Case in point: This weekend, Jenner took her brand-new platinum to another level by throwing some silver into the mix. And true to form, she documented the entire toning process on Snapchat. It looks great, but Kylie, if you need some Olaplex, you know where to find us.
Update: If you've ever walked out of the salon with a very different color than you planned on getting — congrats, you and Kylie Jenner have a lot more in common than you think. Earlier this week, Jenner went full-throttle and bleached her hair (no wigs in sight), but apparently, it was a total accident.
Jenner told People, “I actually didn’t mean to go platinum. I really wanted a nice, honey dirty-blond and when we started bleaching it, it got so light so fast and I was like, ‘Wow, my hair is not damaged, I can do this.’ So I went for it." Carpe diem, Kylie.
Jenner told People, “I actually didn’t mean to go platinum. I really wanted a nice, honey dirty-blond and when we started bleaching it, it got so light so fast and I was like, ‘Wow, my hair is not damaged, I can do this.’ So I went for it." Carpe diem, Kylie.
This story was originally published on September 4, 2016.
The Kardashian-Jenners are known for being hair-color chameleons. Kylie and big sister Kim, in particular, switch between black and blonde like it's nothing. Usually, their quick, temporary changes are thanks to a wig or extensions. But this time, Kylie went blonde for real. The cool part for her fans is, she documented the process on her Snapchat.
We grabbed the best shots of her blonde experience, here. Flip through to see her go from dark roots with blonde hair to full blonde to trying to pick the right shade.
It's not always an easy (or happy) process. As her snap story shows, it took hours. But the time will be worth it when you get to the big reveal.
It's not always an easy (or happy) process. As her snap story shows, it took hours. But the time will be worth it when you get to the big reveal.