If you've ever walked out of the salon with a very different color than you planned on getting — congrats, you and Kylie Jenner have a lot more in common than you think. Earlier this week, Jenner went full-throttle and bleached her hair (no wigs in sight), but apparently, it was a total accident.Jenner told People , “I actually didn’t mean to go platinum. I really wanted a nice, honey dirty-blond and when we started bleaching it, it got so light so fast and I was like, ‘Wow, my hair is not damaged, I can do this.’ So I went for it." Carpe diem, Kylie.