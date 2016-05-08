The Kardashians just can't seem to make up their minds when it comes to hair color. Based on several Instagram posts last night, it looks like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both gone blonde...again.
In Kim's case, a wig could be responsible for this huge change. Her stylist César DeLeön Ramirêz's phrase "in my custom made unit" certainly makes it sound that way. He posted this video last night to give us a better look at her new 'do.
Kylie Jenner also dropped a big blonde bomb on us last night over Instagram.
"The top of my hair is, like, kind of destroyed from my bleach," she said in an Instagram video in March, which was when she dyed her hair blue. That, of course, hasn't stopped her from continuing to change its color. The navy was short-lived. Up until Friday, she was sporting short, black hair.
While a wig may not be responsible for this particular update, we're thinking extensions.
