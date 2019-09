Did Kris Jenner Retire Her Iconic Brunette Pixie Cut?

If anyone is comfortable with a bowl of peroxide and Olaplex, it's the Kardashian-Jenners. At this point, nearly every female member of the family has gone full-on blond — whether by way of wig or hair dye — except one. Truthfully, it was only a matter of time before Kris Jenner copped Kim Kardashian's colour du jour , and it looks like today is the day. That's right: Jenner just went platinum, and her daughter was the first to break the news.