Cutting off all of your hair can be daunting but also so rewarding; short hair styles, particularly the pixie crop, not only look incredible but take minimal time to style, leaving you with more hours in your day.
Chances are you've heard this phrase attributed to Coco Chanel "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." Why? Because it couldn't be more true.
Anyone who's toyed with scissors knows that even the tiniest trim can make a world of difference in how you feel. However, it takes a special kind of motivation to go for the ultra-bold pixie — especially for short hair newbies.
Despite the initial shock you might feel, the results are always worth it — just ask anyone who's dared to go this short and you'll end up hearing that they felt liberated and empowered. Even more exciting? It's a cut that every texture is able to embrace. All it takes is the right stylist, an open mind, and a whole lot of hair product.
Where to get a pixie cut? If you're based London we'd recommend these hairdressers, but also recommend thinking about a barber shop instead of a traditional salon. You'll have a team experience in short cropped styles who are handy with a razor and shears.