For some, a trip to the hairdressers is about as fun as an appointment with your dentist; looking at yourself in a mirror for four hours, seeing what you look like with your hair slicked back and inevitably chewing the fat about what holiday you've got booked or how much of a bastard your landlord is. Folks, it just doesn't have to be like that. In fact, getting a trim can be a downright heavenly experience – if you choose the right place.
We've collated some of our favourite hair salons in London that will have you booking your next appointment before your blow dry is finished. From A-list celebrity favourites, to Refinery29 staffer's choice spots, here are the hair salons that are a cut above the rest (...#SorryNotSorry).