Whether it's blorange, bleached or balayaged, we're always keen to experiment with our hair colour. Softer and lighter shades in summer; richer and warmer tones in winter; bolder and brighter colours for festival season: we believe in the transformative power of a hair refresh. While we're open to new techniques and colour inventions, we're slightly more decisive about where we get our colour done. Leaving a salon with your balayaged roots left blunt (terrible for a natural grow-out) or with a colour that doesn't suit your skin tone (a good stylist will advise you) – everyone has had that grin-and-bear-it hair experience.
Luckily, we're spoilt for choice in London and can wave goodbye to rush-home-and-fix-it salon scenarios. We've found the top spots for hair colour, whether you're after classic and natural-looking highlights, playful pastels and statement-making colour, or are happy to be inspired by the latest technique innovations.
