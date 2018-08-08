From rose quartz to amethyst, it's fair to say we've become pretty obsessed with gemstones and crystals lately. Some experts claim that they can help you find love, move past bad habits and even attract money, but it looks like they're also making their way into beauty circles, this time influencing hair trends.
We know what you're thinking: another one? This summer alone, we've seen shadow hair (strategically placing a darker-toned dye in the mid-lengths of hair to create a natural-looking shadow effect), midlights (combining light and dark tones for an overall seamless, sun-kissed finish) and oil slick hair (colouring multiple locks of hair with all manner of different shades, from pink to blue and green, in order to lend hair an oil slick effect). But gemlights is the new look on our radar and it's seriously cool.
Perfect for blondes who have grown tired of their usual balayage, the brand new hair colouring technique involves dyeing hair with shades inspired by gemstones and crystals like rose quartz (subtle pink), amethyst (lavender), angelite (sky blue) and green aventurine. The trick to nailing it is to dye just a pinch of hair strands at a time, to lend lengths a more blended, seamless effect, and to avoid any chunky wodges of colour.
So how do you wear it? A quick scroll through Instagram shows that gemlighted hair looks beautiful woven into a bun, boho twist or a loose braid as the colours intertwine, lending hair a multidimensional effect, but it's just as picture-perfect worn straight or fashioned into a beachy wave.
For top-notch colour, we'd suggest paying an experienced colourist a visit, but if you're not willing to commit, there are heaps of temporary colours to try, like L'Oréal's Colourista Hair Makeup, which serves up cobalt blue, subtle pink and lilac, to name but a few hues. #Gemroots – concentrating the colour to the roots only – is also hot on Instagram if getting a whole head of gemlights doesn't take your fancy.
