From fallayage to rose brown waves, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to finding new ways to transform our hair from 'meh' to Pinterest-worthy.
But it looks like there's a brand new technique on the block, and thanks to the heaps of new pictures flooding Instagram daily, we're already sold.
Enter: strandlighting.
If you're a highlights or balayage regular, you'll know that walking out of the salon sans those dreaded blocky patches is no mean feat, no matter how talented your colourist. But that isn't an issue with strandlighting, and the clue is in the name when it comes to the genius hair-lightening method.
Much more intricate than highlights or salon-favourite balayage, which is achieved using a freehand painting technique, strandlighting involves separating and dyeing just a pinch of hair strands at a time, instead of a whole lock – and the results are so much more subtle.
Perfect for those who want to go lighter but are a little scared of going the whole hog, the trend, which is currently making its way into salons across the UK, means lighter strands blend into your natural hair colour much more seamlessly, allowing your base colour to pop through.
Just like highlights, foils are used to separate each section, but because the amount of hair taken is so minimal, you'll avoid any telltale stripes when the colour grows out. And if bleach is used, there's less likely to be damage. Clever.
So, is there a right way to do it? Well, according to the experts, it's best to take strands directly from around the hairline, as it'll lend your lengths that covetable sun-kissed effect, but it's just as simple, effective and pretty on the mid-lengths to ends, too.
Blonde isn't the only shade you can go, either. Both red and rose gold strandlights have been cropping up on Instagram, as it seems we're all looking for low-key ways to add allure to our lengths, whether blonde, brunette or beyond.
Now, if you'll excuse us, we have a salon appointment to make...
