With a new season comes an excuse for a new hair colour. For summer we favoured light tones in cream soda and champagne shades. For autumn/winter, we're doing 'fallayage'.
"Fallayage is all about adapting your balayage to complement the seasons," Hari's senior creative colourist, Francesca Dixon, explains. "Inspired by autumnal tones, fallayage incorporates seasonal hues of copper, auburn and golden browns to give it a dimensional, warming and voluminous result."
With balayage, which originated in France, the technique is created freehand as opposed to foils or capping highlights, to give natural-looking highlights throughout the hair. We donned this in the warmer months, adding various glazes to amp up the pigment and shine.
Fallayage is applied using a similar method, but has been given an autumnal update. "Rather than toning it out completely, fallayage is about revamping your summer balayage. By adding in low lights matched to your natural colour, it breaks up blockiness often created by natural lightening from the summer sun," Dixon tells Refinery29.
"L’Oréal Professionnel Luo colours are the ideal product for low lights as they are perfectly true to colour and can be applied directly to blonde without them grabbing onto dark or green tones. Fallayage is also about adding definition back to your hair and choosing autumnal colours to complement your skin tone, from golden honey and coppers or autumnal auburns."
If damage control for your sun-ravaged hair is one of your top priorities, don't worry. "By using L'Oréal Professionnel DIA Colour Range – which is an ammonia-free, semi-permanent colour – we are able to temporarily change the tones within the hair while keeping it glossy, healthy-looking and strong."
So as you're warming up your wardrobe, get some fire through those tresses, too.
