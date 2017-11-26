How To Winter-Proof Your Hair

With winter comes bad weather, which can affect everything from our skin to our mood. Unfortunately our hair doesn't escape the aggressors of the season, either, so we spoke to Adam Reed, cofounder of Percy & Reed, about protecting our tresses this winter.
"The main factor is temperature difference. Winter's chill and dry central heating wreak havoc on your hair and are massively dehydrating," Reed explains. "The cold can make your hair feel very brittle. Never go out in the cold with damp hair, as this is when the cuticles are open and hair tends to frizz and go static. Make sure it's 100% dry before you brace outside."
So other than smoothing hair cuticles with a good blow-dry, what else can we do to bring our hair back to life? "The most important way to weatherproof your hair is by building up moisture and using a shampoo and conditioner which protect your hair." The two key components of your daily wash should be defence against environmental damage and moisture-rebalancing. "Incorporating an oil into your haircare routine can be transformative in regenerating and restoring moisture, and doing a weekly overnight treatment will keep your hair in healthy condition, too."
So there you have it: easy steps to take this winter to protect and nourish your tresses.