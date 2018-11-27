Winter's aggressively cold weather and wind is known to suck the moisture out of everything from your hair to your skin. But while we know that applying hydrating face masks can work wonders for the latter category, sometimes you have to adopt an entirely new hair routine to ensure your hair doesn't turn into the texture of hay.
"The main factor is temperature difference — winter's chill and dry central heating wreak are massively dehydrating," says says Adam Reed, the co-founder of hair brand Percy & Reed. "The cold can make your hair feel very brittle. Never go out in the cold with damp hair, as this is when the cuticles are open and hair tends to frizz and go static. Make sure it's 100% dry before you go outside."
Then, add hydration back to your hair by using moisturizing shampoo and conditioners that also defend against environmental damage, he says. "Incorporating an oil into your haircare routine can be transformative in regenerating and restoring moisture, and doing a weekly overnight treatment will keep your hair in healthy condition, too."
Wondering where to start? Click through to find the products we love for keeping frizz and dehydration at bay.
