Whether you have a honey brown or a rich chocolate 'do, a pastel tint is totally achievable. London-based hairstylist and colour supremo Josh Wood says, “It works best on browns that aren’t too dark, as the darker the base colour the less of the tone you will see. What I do often on very dark bases is add a little balayage to the ends of the hair to make them look weathered, then add the rose or smokey tone over the top - then you see some of the tone. These colours work really well on browns that tend to go orange or red as the cool rose tone helps to neutralise any unwanted undertones.”