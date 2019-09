Surprisingly, the look was super easy to create. I cheated a little as I had to film something for R29's Instagram feed in the morning and wet look hair would have been way too much, so when I got back into the office, I made my way to the loos, flicked around five or six handfuls of water into my roots and went in with a dollop of Wella's EIMI Mousse, £3.95, like I spotted the hairstylists backstage at LFW doing. That wasn't enough, so I decided to bring out the big guns and smoothed about a quarter of a tube of L'Oréal Professionnel's Glue, £15 , into my roots (a total accident, but I went with it anyway) and the look finally began to take shape. I'd forgotten my comb, so had to use my fingers but it worked! A spritz of Fix Design, £12.50 , completed the wet look and I ran a few drops of Pro Blo's Smooth Me Finishing Serum, £25 , through the mid-lengths to ends to give my thick, frizz-prone hair a bit of shine.