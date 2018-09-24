It was an exceptionally windy day, which can make my usual fro go a bit crazy, so it was nice having my hair stay put. I sat in for Jackie at a beauty breakfast that morning and when I was heading back to the office, I got stopped by a girl that loved the look so much she said she was going to try it – I think that’s a success. The sleek look made me feel, as kitty girls would say, business executive realness. The only qualm is how stiff my ramen noodle hair was. All the product build-up made my scalp very itchy throughout the day. I honestly think the product clogged my hair follicles and I’m going to need to do a scalp exfoliation to bring my curls back to life. I would definitely try the look again but with much, much less product. Maybe just mousse, some gel for my edges and shine spray on top.