11 Key Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week To Try Now

From a beauty perspective, London Fashion Week AW18 has proven to be a tale of two cities: one host to pared-back minimalism, embracing models' unique features, and the other a playground of creativity, colour, texture and finish.
Backstage, makeup giants like Hiromi Ueda and Aaron de Mey spoke of fresh, dewy skin, natural brows brushed to bushy heights, and contemporary but understated eyeliner. Here, accentuating models' features was key, rather than distracting from their beauty with extra detail. At once, Charlotte Tilbury and Thomas de Kluyver took inspiration from different decades to bring us neon-bright eyes, burnt shades of '70s lips, and punked-up black vinyl pouts.
Hair this season was most certainly styled. A move away from the beach-waved cool girl hair that's dominated for so many seasons, the return of tools and product quite literally helped shape the styles backstage, from extreme side partings to crimped and permed locks via attitude-laden shaggy mullets.
Whether toned down or amped up, the beauty created backstage this season shaped the shows as much as the locations and set lists, helping to bring front row audiences closer to London's favourite designers and their visions for the season.
