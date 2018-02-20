Story from Beauty

The Coolest Beauty Trends Coming Out Of London Right Now

Georgia Murray
From a beauty perspective, London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018 looked a lot like a tale of two very different cities: one a tribute to pared-back minimalism, embracing models' unique features, and the other a playground of creativity, with adventures in color, texture, and finish.
Backstage, makeup artists spoke of fresh, dewy skin, natural, brushed-up brows, and contemporary but understated eyeliner. For some, accentuating models' individuality was key, rather than distracting with extra detail; others drew inspiration from different decades to bring us Day Glo-bright eyes and punky black-vinyl lip color. And hair was styled to perfection, from extreme side partings to perms and shaggy mullets, a move away from the loose, beach-waved hair that's dominated for so many seasons.
Whether toned down or amped up, the looks shaped the shows as much as the locations and set lists, bringing front-row audiences closer to London's favorite designers and their visions for their collections this season. Ahead, the best beauty looks we spotted at London Fashion Week...

