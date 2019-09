13 Short Haircut Ideas For When You Need A Fresh Start

There's never a good time for a breakup. Though realistically, the first week of January is the time of year when couples start taking stock of their relationship . Of course, it makes sense that how you feel going into the new year is very telling. Perhaps you're bubbling with happy butterflies in your stomach as you think about bringing your S.O. home to meet your family in March. Or, on the other hand, you decide it's best to pump the breaks or make a clean split before it's all heart-shaped chocolate in February.