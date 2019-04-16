I Asked My Ex 29 Questions About Our Relationship

Sometimes, when relationships break down, the reasons are clear: they cheated, you cheated, you moved away, you drifted apart, you fought all the time, you wanted different things. But sometimes you have no idea what happened, because they're so afraid of hurting your feelings in the break-up chat that they hardly say anything at all, leaving you to draw your own conclusions, put two and two together and come up with a story that could be so far off the mark but which you and your friends think is the most likely explanation, so it becomes 'what happened'. In these cases, the relationship can stay hanging in the wardrobe of your past for years. So when enough time has gone by that your feelings probably won't get hurt, what is the harm in asking? Saving face is very 2010.