Chances are you've heard (or pinned) at least one famous phrase attributed to the O.G. female badass of the fashion industry, Coco Chanel. The most timeless one is simple: "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." Why? Because it couldn't be more true.
Anyone who's toyed with scissors knows that even the tiniest trim can make a world of difference in how you feel. However, it takes a special kind of motivation to go for the ultra-bold pixie — especially for short hair newbies. For one, maintaining it is far from easy. (If your hair grows fast, you may find yourself freshening up your cut every few weeks!)
Despite the maintenance and initial shock you might feel, the results are always worth it — just ask anyone who's dared to go this short and you'll end up hearing that they felt liberated and empowered. Even more exciting? It's a cut that every texture is able to embrace. All it takes is the right stylist, an open mind, and a whole lot of hair product. See some of the pixies we've had our eyes on lately, ahead...