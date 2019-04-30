Derek gives me the cut that I want and never tries to impose any ideas about how he thinks women should cut their hair. I’ve had barbers in the past tell me that the haircut I want is for men and they’ll give me the 'woman's cut' instead as it will 'suit me better'. The most awkward time I can recall was this guy in the gym who told me he had a shop and I should come through and get a cut. His 'shop' turned out to be his flat and the whole experience was incredibly uncomfortable. He assumed I was straight and tried to chat me up, then after finding me on social media and realising I was queer, he began asking questions about my sexual experiences with women while he had a blade to my head. I wish I was making this up.