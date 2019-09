What Does The Word 'Queer' Mean In 2018?

"I kinda struggle to define my own sexuality and now go with 'heteroflexible' or sometimes queer," she explains. "Sometimes I feel more bisexual than at other times, and just wonder if the bi-erasure goes so deep that I can't recognise it in myself. But I don't feel like I've had to go through any struggle for acceptance the way many LGBTQ people have, so I feel almost guilty for adopting a bisexual or queer label. I’ve had quite deep romantic feelings for certain women, but it’s never gone anywhere because I think they see me as a straight girl. And I can understand that – they don’t want to be fucked around by someone who’s not sure what they want. But this place in-between can feel strange and lonely, and hard to define."