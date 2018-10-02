I really wanted to capture the community aspect of being a skinhead, so it was a given that I would cast my friends. Liv Wynter and Alfie Hill are fellow skins and incredible people. I met Liv about three years ago when I lived in Liverpool and they were doing a residency at The Royal Standard. We have become close as we are both artists with sensitive practices and sensitive hearts. Now we live up the road from each other in southeast London, meaning we look after each other and hang out all the time. Liv introduced me to Alfie at the pub and we got along straightaway, as expected. Like myself, they have both found a home in being a skinhead. They recognise that being a Skin is a way of life. It's a dedication to your politics, your community and your friends. Their presence is a safety to me.