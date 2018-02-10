Punk’s not dead, despite the movement’s brevity and the fact that in the UK it originally involved just a handful of people between the King's Road and Bromley. But such was the power it unleashed that, 40 years later, punk’s attitudes and influences live on, having shaped subsequent generations with its spirit of rebellion, experimentation, DIY aesthetic, and kicking down the walls to see what’s on the other side. Punk was not sitting around waiting for others to make things happen for you.
Here, four women influenced by punk – both directly and indirectly – talk about the hair, the clothes, the music and mentality of their punk pasts...