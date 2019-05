At this age, you only have one chance to completely reinvent yourself because your hair changes, your skin changes, your shape changes and so on. It’s a great time to think, Who am I? What do I look like? What do I do? I felt like I was released from so much after I cut my hair, particularly in business. Interestingly, I’m no longer sexually objectified. When I had longer hair (and I don’t really have any evidence to back this up), I got the feeling that I could be taken advantage of because I was trying to look younger and this seemed to encourage the ageism that I faced. My ex-client shocked me so much that evening before I quit, but it spurred me to realise that I wasn’t the only woman who was facing things like this. It made me look ageism in the face, which has been incredible. I'm going over the other side of menopause and nobody tells you how powerful and empowering it is. Add on top of that a whole new look and it’s more than just changing your appearance.