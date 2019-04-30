The interesting thing is that everyone thinks I look younger. When my daughters said, "Oh my god, that’s fantastic," I loved my look even more. Your teenage daughters are your biggest critics! It was more men who said they weren’t sure about it. My Tinder matches dwindled after the drastic change. I think my hair says: "I’m not afraid and I won’t take any crap." I think it looks very feminist and that’s what scares men off. A feminist is not what they’re looking for, but I actually felt quite relieved, to be honest. I’m focussing on the brand I’m building and my family. If a man were to come into my life, that would be nice but I don’t get my sense of worth from men anymore, and now, I’m not looking for the same things. After so many years of struggling with that and caring what men thought about me, I feel so much better.