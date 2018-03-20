That “harem” points towards one of Trust’s greatest weaknesses, which is how it treats women. It’s difficult to watch Paul use his wealth and status to subject four women to his bedroom, mental, and social indignities. The oil baron demands to know who loves him the most and puts his girlfriends through legitimately terrifying tests to get the answer. He forces them into a creepy game that essentially boils down to sexual duck-duck-goose. In a post-#MeToo world, who wants to watch different ladies bend to the carnal desires of an impossibly powerful man like the Getty patriarch, or realize just how many employees are complicit in Paul’s overwrought sex manipulations? Especially when we’re directly informed of just how few rights these women have once they sign up to become a Getty “girlfriend.”