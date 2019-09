That’s why Trust only gets truly exciting when it ditches the King Lear-ian drama of the Getty manse for Paul III’s infamous abduction, which was also the subject of All The Money In The World . After all, that’s what this series is actually about. The real-life story is so bizarre, wild, and attention-grabbing, there is no need to see women get sexually assaulted or a doctor shoot up an old man’s member with old-timey Viagra. When compared to the rich people drama of England, Paul, with his model’s face, unending teenage alienation, and increasingly horrifying Italian catastrophes, is far more interesting. That’s why third episode “La Dolce Vita,” which puts into context the prior two episodes and suggests the doom ahead, is the best installment of the trio given to critics for review.