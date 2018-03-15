Everything We Know About Andrew Cunanan's Childhood

For most of Andrew’s life, he was the flashy one. Andrew made a reputation for himself at high school for his over-the-top, dramatic nature, and was voted "Most Likely To Be Remembered" in his high school yearbook. But in 1988, the spotlight turned onto Andrew’s father. Modesto was implicated in an elaborate embezzlement scheme, and accused of embezzling $106,000 in stocks. Instead of facing prosecution, Modesto fled to the Philippines, sold the family home, and left his wife and children penniless. He and Mary Anne divorced, and she moved to a smaller home.