Khloé Kardashian Is Probably In Labor Right Now & She's Leaving Clues

The third and final baby of the 2017 Kardashian Trifecta might just be on the way. TMZ reports that a few anonymous tips have come in alleging that Khloé Kardashian is in labor. TMZ also concedes that "you can't just rely on tips." Kardashian's social media, though, has some clues. Last night, when one of her followers asked her to come on Watch What Happens Live, she replied , "The only thing that's keeping me away is that I'm about to give birth." Which, granted, could mean she's days away from giving birth or hours away from giving birth. (At what point during labor are you too distracted to go on Twitter?)