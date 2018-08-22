Welcome to the "It Bag Club," mini backpacks. Recently, Instagram-beloved celebs (read: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and the like) made the Louis Vuitton mini logo backpack a thing all over again, initiating a trickle-down effect that saw these super-small silhouettes popping up at retailer both high and low.
The concept is far from new, of course, but what else can we really expect in a time where all '90s, all the time is, well, all the rage. And while the LV option may be expensive for the non-Kardashian-Jenner kind (if we can even find it in stock anywhere), the number of cute iterations available on the market is basically endless. There's so many, in fact, that we've rounded up some of our favorites — in all their leather-finished, oversized-zipper-adorned, boxy-silhouetted glory — ahead. Itsy bitsy teeny weeny what?!
