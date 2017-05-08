The concept is far from new, of course, but what else can we really expect in a time where all '90s, all the time is, well, all the rage. And while the LV option may be expensive for the non-Kardashian-Jenner kind (if we can even find it in stock anywhere), the number of cute iterations available on the market is basically endless. There's so many, in fact, that we've rounded up some of our favourites — in all their leather-finished, oversized-zipper-adorned, boxy-silhouetted glory — ahead. Itsy bitsy teeny weeny what?!