Khloé Kardashian Is Probably In Labour Right Now & She's Leaving Clues

The third and final baby of the 2017 Kardashian Trifecta might just be on the way. TMZ reports that a few anonymous tips have come in alleging that Khloé Kardashian is in labour. TMZ also concedes that "you can't just rely on tips." Kardashian's social media, though, has some clues. Last night, when one of her followers asked her to come on Watch What Happens Live, she replied, "The only thing that's keeping me away is that I'm about to give birth." Which, granted, could mean she's days away from giving birth or hours away from giving birth. (At what point during labor are you too distracted to go on Twitter?)
Advertisement
In addition, Kardashian's last Instagram implied that she's awaiting the arrival of her baby. She shared a pic of herself and boyfriend Tristan Thompson with the caption, "We are ready whenever you are little mama." This timing aligns with her predicted due date. Kardashian, who was six months along in January, is due in early April. And, would you look at that! It's early April. The time has come for the Kardashian Baby Finale.
The only thing that’s keeping me away is that I’m about to give birth lol the only thing— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 9, 2018
Of her sisters, Kardashian has thus far been the most forthcoming with details about her pregnancy, though she did conceal it for the first five months. Once revealed, though, Kardashian seemed excited to discuss her impending baby in the press. She told Ellen DeGeneres that, if the baby were a boy, she'd name him Tristan Jr. She later revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she's having a baby girl. She's also opened up about coitus while pregnant, saying that it makes her "uncomfortable and insecure." So now, after all of that, why not share the news that she's in labour? Khloé, come on!
Advertisement