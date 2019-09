A cursory look at her producers, who are numerous, show that other than a flirtation with Benny Blanco ( Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber ) on the aforementioned"Thru Your Phone," she has opted to work with the men (they're all men) producing for Migos , Future, Yo Gotti, 21 Savage, and a crew you'd expect her to have access to. She does "Be Careful" with Frank Dukes ( Camila Cabello The Weeknd ) —that is one of the album's strongest and most commercial — and does "She Bad" with DJ Mustard (YG, Rihanna ) for a song ode to the Bloods that feels a little four years ago, as Mustard's productions tend to. Her collab on "I Do" with SZA , the frequent Migos producer (and random white Canadian dude who also produces Drake) Murda Beatz in conjunction with the German production duo CuBeatz is the weirdest thing on Invasion, not only for the crew on it but for the atunal but captivating melody that Cardi's lyrics eat up.