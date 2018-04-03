Cardi B Is The Only Late Night Talk Show Host We Recognize

The record-smashing, truth-bomb dropping, extra-sensational feminist Cardi B now has a new gig on the way. Following the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's hilarious interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cardi B is stepping up her talk show game — by switching seats. According to NBC, Cardi B will co-host The Tonight Show, and honestly, she's the talk show host we don't deserve but definitely need.
Per the new report, Cardi will join Fallon for his April 9 show, where she will sit across from a still-to-be-announced guest and ask some hard-hitting questions. Given Cardi's candor in pretty much every single interview she's ever given, this is one woman who will push the envelope — and not settle for her guest's potentially scripted, publicist-approved answers.
Another reason to tune in for April 9, other than the hilarity that will inevitably ensue from putting Bartier Cardi in the host's chair? According to the report, Cardi will also perform songs from and promote her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which drops April 6.
This won't be the only time in April that Cardi will appear on our televisions late at night. She will also join Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday Night Live, where she will be the show's musical guest. As thrilled as I am for Cardi to perform, let's be real: SNL will be doing everyone a huge disservice if they don't make her the star of at least one sketch.
Cardi may be everywhere these days, but if she had her way, she'd rather be in lounge clothes on the couch — and, honestly, same? As she told Zendaya during her interview for CR Fashion Book:
"I don’t want nobody to invite me nowhere. I don’t want to do my fucking makeup. I don’t want to put tight clothes on. I don’t want to wear heels. I don’t want to do shit."
Sorry, Cardi, but we simply can't get enough. Feel free to wear PJs to your hosting gig, though.
