Cardi B Just Became A Late Night Show Legend

The 2017 glow-up is real, and no one experienced that more than Cardi B. Her accomplishments this year are numerous — a number one hit song that everyone, including your grandma, sang along to, two Grammy nominations, and she even got engaged. Her photo flashing her 8-karat diamond engagement ring was the most-liked wedding-related photo on Instagram. It's safe to say that people love her.
If you haven't yet boarded the Cardi B train, her latest appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will swiftly steal you away. She's every bit as funny and charming as we had imagined, and she even managed to render the always talkative Jimmy Fallon speechless.
"Thank you for being here," Fallon says, and she replies, "thank you for having me," before flashing a megawatt smile to the crowd. Fallon was adorably caught off-guard by her fabulousness.
He asks her to describe how she developed her stage name, Cardi B (her real name is Belcalis Almanzar). "You know what, my sister's name is Hennessy," she explains. "So everyone used to call me Bacardi. So I always called myself Bacardi, right? And then it was my Instagram name, Bacardi B. But for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted. And I think it was Bacardi that had something to do with it. So I just shortened it to Cardi B."
Fallon also reminded us that Cardi B has a new single coming out tomorrow: "Bartier Cardi," which features 21Savage. We're hoping it's every bit a cultural smash as "Bodak Yellow."
Also, we can please talk about her look? That beehive hairstyle and green jacket with fur sleeves is instantly iconic. She looks like an absolute queen. Even her makeup is precious — we're feeling that '60s-inspired Edie Sedgwick vibe. It's official: we want her to be our bestie.
Jimmy interviews @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/rrSv09USBL— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) December 21, 2017
