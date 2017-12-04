Cardi B Is The Unifier We Need Right Now

There are two things I know to be true about two-time Grammy nominee Cardi B: She makes bloody moves while wearing bloody shoes, and she's always the life of the party — even when she's not physically present.
On Sunday, a Twitter user named Matt posted a video of dozens of people getting down to "Bodak Yellow" while waiting for the train in an NYC subway. "Play 'Bodak Yellow' anywhere and a party will start, guaranteed," he tweeted. "@IAmCardiB brings the people together."
Play "Bodak Yellow" anywhere and a party will start, guaranteed. @iamcardib brings the people together. #nycsubway pic.twitter.com/Aafm05qsHN— Matt (@mattwhitlockPM) December 3, 2017
And bring the people together she did!
Some stood on the outskirts of the crowd and gently bobbed their heads along to the beat while others put themselves out there and busted out moves as if they were auditioning for America's Got Talent. Those who were too shy (or just didn't feel like groovin') pulled out their phones and shared the experience with friends.
The nearly 3-minute video is hands-down one of the most joyous things I've watched in recent weeks (in addition to videos of baby otters playing and bathing) and is a much-needed reminder that despite all of the terrible stories in the news — ranging from the growing list of men accused of sexual harassment and assault to the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election — happiness can be as simple as listening to your favorite jam.
The internet loved it, too, with commenters celebrating both NYC and Cardi B, who is arguably Queen of the Bronx.
"Love seeing people coming together and enjoying themselves & I'm SO happy for @iamcardib !! Girl you did it," one person wrote. Another chimed in, "Look at this unity. I'm literally walking down the aisle to this song."
They sang, they danced, they made the world a brighter place.
