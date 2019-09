Thanks To Cardi B, Searches For Christian Louboutin Are Up 217%

The newly-engaged 25-year-old is inspiring everyday girls to get their red bottoms so much that both Business of Fashion and Lyst are reporting searches for Christian Louboutin are up 217%. According to Racked , this is what a salesperson called the “Cardi B” effect." “[There were] lots of young women, and a more diverse crowd than the rest of the store — it seemed to me, at least,” a Forbes writer noted. How's that for influence? Not bad for just a regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx , right?