Cardi B Wants Her Wedding Guests To Wear This Color

Last month, Cardi B’s boyfriend Offset, rapper and one-third of Migos, proposed to her onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, PA. Not long after her man got down on one knee and proposed, Belcalis Almanzar (that's her real name, by the way) showed off her 8-karat diamond ring on Instagram, captioning it “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your [sic] such a[n] amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Let’s make a lot shmoney and love together.”