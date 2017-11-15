Cardi B Wants Her Wedding Guests To Wear This Colour

Last month, Cardi B’s boyfriend Offset, rapper and one-third of Migos, proposed to her onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, PA. Not long after her man got down on one knee and proposed, Belcalis Almanzar (that's her real name, by the way) showed off her 8-karat diamond ring on Instagram, captioning it “Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice moulding me and loving me. Your [sic] such a[n] amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Let’s make a lot shmoney and love together.”
Advertisement
And for all those who will witness these two become one during their vows ceremony, the bride has a special request. “The world is not ready for it,” she tells Vulture of her big day. “Everybody got to be wearing red.” Cardi B isn’t shy about her loyalty to the bright hue. In the song “Bodak Yellow” she raps, “These is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes.” Well, that gives “red wedding” a new meaning, doesn’t it?
At this point, it goes without saying that the woman who owns somewhere around 90 pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes will undoubtedly wear a pair of “red bottoms” on her big day but what about her bridal party? Cardi divulged to Vulture, the women who help to get her down the aisle, will wear suits. “What’s good?” she said. Everything about this is good, to be quite honest. For sure, we’ll see pictures and say “goals.”
Related Video:
Advertisement