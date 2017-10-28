Cardi B Is Engaged & You Have To See The Ring

Cardi B and boyfriend Offset got engaged onstage Friday night in Philadelphia, PA. The couple, who looked like they were calling it quits last week, celebrated the big moment at Power 99's Powerhouse concert, where they were both billed to perform.
Fans screamed at a deafening decibel when Offset took out a ring and got down on one knee. Cardi B's excitement had all her fans beat, though. She said yes before hugging her new fiancé — or at least it looks like she said yes. Fans were cheering so loudly for the couple that everything else was muted. Offset kept calm the whole time, but we're sure he was just as excited.
Not long after their performance, the member of Migos shared a video of their engagement as well as a photo of Cardi B's new, 8-karat diamond ring on his Instagram story. The caption, "She said yes," was written over the engagement video.
Billboard chart-topper, Cardi B, took to Instagram to share the news as well posting a photo of herself holding up the ring. "Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your such a [sic] amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together," she captioned.
A few hours later, Cardi B posted a closer look at her new engagement ring on Instagram, writing "I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream."
Cardi B and Offset began dating earlier this year, and have been denying engagement rumors since the beginning of this summer. In August, Cardi B told MTV during the VMA Pre-Show, "I'm a woman. Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children. It's never too early to get married now. You know, if you want to propose to me, you can."
