Cardi B Has Over 90 Pairs Of “Bloody Shoes”

Okay, y’all, it’s undeniable now: Cardi B is truly living her best life, and she's got the wardrobe to match. Whether she’s performing at an award show, taking over New York Fashion Week, or just showing off her #OOTD to her 10.4 million Instagram followers, Belcalis Almanzar is using her style to express herself — especially her footwear.
“I truly, deep down believe she’s always been a fashion girl,” Cardi B's stylist, Kollin Carter, told Billboard. “She was born and raised in NYC and that automatically comes with a sense of style and a sense of, I hate to use this word, but ‘swag.’” We get a sense of that in her hit song “Bodak Yellow” — yes the one that surpassed Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and took the number one spot — where she raps about her love of Christian Louboutins pumps (what she refers to as “bloody shoes”).
Advertisement
But just how many red-bottomed shoes does Cardi B have? According to Carter, the number is somewhere around 90 pairs. He tells Billboard: “The first time I was ever introduced to her shoe closet was in May, and at that point, she was running up on about 50 or 60 pairs and now is averaging a new pair every couple of weeks." What was that she rapped? Ah, yes: “Hit the store, I can get 'em both, I don’t wanna choose.”
“Where she’s from, when girls are ready to get dressed up that’s what you wear,” Carter added. “And in real life, ‘Bodak’ blew up, she wore red bottoms because that’s what it means to make it in the Bronx. It’s a status symbol that the masses can relate to; everyday girls work hard and save up their money to have that shoe. Cardi did the same.”
Now that's what you call making “bloody moves.”
Advertisement