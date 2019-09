Cardi B Has Over 90 Pairs Of “Bloody Shoes”

“I truly, deep down believe she’s always been a fashion girl,” Cardi B's stylist, Kollin Carter, told Billboard . “She was born and raised in NYC and that automatically comes with a sense of style and a sense of, I hate to use this word, but ‘swag.’” We get a sense of that in her hit song “ Bodak Yellow ” — yes the one that surpassed Taylor Swift's “ Look What You Made Me Do” on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and took the number one spot — where she raps about her love of Christian Louboutins pumps (what she refers to as “bloody shoes”).