Is Cardi B Ready To Unveil The New “Bodak Yellow”?

It's safe to say that no one experienced more of a glow-up in 2017 than Cardi B. She broke records, got nominated for Grammys, and even got engaged to her boyfriend Offset from Migos. Her smash single "Bodak Yellow" was the song of the year — it was bursting out of every car and played at every party. "Bodak Yellow" even brought together the famously grumpy commuters on New York's subway. Cardi B owned 2017, and we adore her for it.
That said, reaching such a high level of success so quickly can be nerve-wracking. The attempt to follow up a huge hit can paralyze musicians creatively, because they worry that they can never live up to their one big hit. It happens all the time.
We love Cardi B, and we want to see more of her. Which is why we're so excited that she's teasing a new jam on her Instagram. "My single Bartier Bardi ft @21savage drop this Friday Dec 22," she wrote, while posing in sumptuous pink lingerie and a pair of killer white Louboutins. Cardi even gave us a sneak peek of "Bartier Cardi," which you can listen to below by clicking the play button.
21Savage's signature smooth adlibs float throughout the song, with Cardi's fierce verses coming in so strong. One thing we adore about Cardi's music is how strong her vocals are: they command our immediate attention, and her lyrics make us want to be her friend. She revels in her own badass self, but makes us feel like the hero too.
She recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on guest verses for a new Migos song called "Motor Sport", which just broke the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. People notes that she's broken another record: she's the first female rapper to have her first three songs all make it into the top 10. She could set the bar even higher with "Bartier Cardi." Friday can't come soon enough.
