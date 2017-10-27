Queen Recognize Queen: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Officially Have A Song Together

You read that headline correctly: Cardi B, current Queen of the Billboard Hot 100 charts (well, as of press time her song "Bodak Yellow" in the #2 spot), and Nicki Minaj, Queen of well, rap and hip-hop as a whole, have collaborated on a new song, and it bumps. Is your body ready?
The song is called "Motor Sport", and the first ladies of rap have guest verses on the Migos track. "Motor Sport" is a single from Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset's new album, Culture II. Cardi B is also dating Offset, so this also marks the power hip-hop couple's first time together on a track.
Advertisement
Despite them coupling up for a track, there has been a bit of love drama between Offset and Cardi B recently. She posted on her Instagram story that she was "single," but the next day posted another photo of Offset, with an explanation that sometimes "the Bronx girl in me always have to go to the extreme." We totally understand, B, relationships are hard and feelings always get in the way. The couple appears to be doing just fine now, as evidenced by a photo that Offset later posted of Cardi in an extremely fabulous dress with ring emojis.
Overall, Cardi B is making a name for herself in 2017. She cracked the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, which marked the first time that a female solo rapper had done so since 1998. Lauryn Hill previously held the title for "Doo Wop (That Thing)," and yes, we know you're totally hearing that song in your head right now. 2017 is the year of Cardi and we are so here for it.
Advertisement