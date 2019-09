Of course, one could argue that I shouldn't say this is a major girl power moment; some might say that perhaps Cardi B is not the best role model for women, or debate whether or not she's even a feminist, due to her penchant for the word bitch, augmented body parts , and lyrics about men buying her things ("I'll let him do what he want/He buy me Yves Saint Laurent" she declares in "Bodak"). But part of believing in equality of the sexes is supporting a woman's ability to do the same exact things that men do, which in hip-hop has long meant men bragging about the many ways they disrespect women, as well as the actions they were often forced to take because of the circumstances they were born into. (Poverty, addiction, broken homes...) Now, Cardi B is doing exactly the same. Doesn't her defiance of society's expectation of what a feminist should look and sound like make her exactly that: A feminist?