Earlier this week, I attended an Atlantic Records reception toasting her new number one status, and watching Cardi's excitement as she looked at her plaque and took in the crowd, her voice cracking with tears as she made a few jokes, I got a little teary eyed myself. During a time when brown women, in particular, feel pressure to conform or shrink themselves, it's encouraging and inspiring to see a woman with brown skin, a huge personality, and a way of speaking that some might look down upon succeed. And not only succeed, but surpass American's former blonde-haired, blue-eyed favorite on the Billboard charts. No shade to Taylor, but that is an accomplishment girls like me can't help but be proud of.