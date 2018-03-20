Sometimes, good things happen. Sometimes those good things happen live from New York. I am, of course, referring to the fact that Cardi B and Chadwick Boseman are heading to Saturday Night Live.
The date you'll need to set your DVR to see Cardi and Boseman in action? Saturday, April 7th. This particular SNL is a pretty big deal, as it will be the first time that both Cardi and Boseman will appear on NBC's long-running sketch show. Cardi will, of course, be the show's musical guest, while the Black Panther star will take the stage as host for the evening.
Cardi may be spending most of her time on stage, but I can't help but hope that she also shows up for at least one sketch alongside Boseman — possibly as a Wakanda soldier who secretly aspires to rap fame? SNL writers, give us the cameo we all want and deserve.
Both stars took to their own social media platforms to share the big news. In very Cardi fashion, the rapper asked fans to skip the club to watch her late night performance.
"APRIL 7th SATURDAY NIGHT LIFE!!! Who finna not go to the club to watch Bardi on tv?," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper wrote in her Instagram caption.
Boseman shared his own excitement via Twitter.
"See you soon #SNL," the actor wrote.
Naturally, fans were pretty excited about the prospect of these two joining forces on SNL. The Black Panther GIFS flooded in accordingly.
I AM SO EXCITED!! pic.twitter.com/nvNJX1SD1z— Amy Cassandra Martinez (@amycassandramtz) March 19, 2018
Both Cardi and Boseman are having major moments — moments that can only give way to even bigger long-term careers. Cardi became a chart-topper and record breaker for "Bodak Yellow" in 2017, and was nominated for "Best Rap Song" and "Best Rap Performance" at the Grammys for the same track. Boseman, obviously, is the star of smash box-office hit Black Panther, a film that has been lauded for its excellent (and long overdue) representation of African culture in a major motion picture.
April 7 cannot come fast enough.
