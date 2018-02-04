Cardi B's interview with Zendaya for CR Fashion Book was enlightening, to say the least, and a must-read for those who love "Bodak Yellow." More importantly, though, it gave Cardi a chance to let people know she's so much more than a Love & Hip Hop star turned rapper.
While always outspoken — Cardi wants Logan Paul to keep her name out of his mouth, but is cool with Bono — her first major fashion magazine cover allowed her to share some things about herself that the casual fan might not have known, even if they stanned her during her Love & Hip Hop days.
Here are the six most interesting facts we learned about Cardi B, from Cardi B.
1. Believe it or not, Cardi is a loner.
When describing herself, Cardi said she was "Honest. Energetic. I’m also kind of a loner." She admits she likes to "be in silence, think, and make myself laugh." A girl after our own heart.
2. Her dream day off involves very comfortable clothes.
Like most of us, Cardi B likes to lounge around in no makeup and her sweats. But, since she's been so busy, she hasn't gotten much time to relax, but she knows exactly how she'd do it: doing absolutely nothing at all.
"I don’t want nobody to invite me nowhere. I don’t want to do my fucking makeup. I don’t want to put tight clothes on. I don’t want to wear heels. I don’t want to do shit," she said. "But if I can be with my dude and have a little nasty time, I love that too."
3. She's all about the beat and the studio
When asked how she creates her music, Cardi explained it's all about finding the right sound, which can be time-consuming. "I cannot do music in my bedroom with a beat," she said. "I have to be in the studio and when I am, I be in there for like, 15 hours. I get that one beat and I write and I write and I write."
While she says her fiancé, Migos' Offset "raps of the top of his head," she prefers to "sit down, focus, and take my time." "I’m a rapper," she said, "but I’m not like a freestyler."
4. Her vocabulary? She got it from her mama (and her dad)
For those fans who like the way Cardi speaks — and Amazon certainly does — she chalks it up to her Bronx upbringing by Caribbean parents. "So my vocabulary is a little bit different," she said. "So I always ask people, 'Hey, do this make sense? Can you say this word? Is this even a word?'" To which we say, does it even matter?
5. Cardi B would like people to stop defining her culture.
Cardi would like you to get a passport. Mostly, so you could travel and learn more about her Caribbean culture. "Some people want to decide if you’re black or not, depending on your skin complexion," she said, "because they don’t understand Caribbean people or our culture."
She says that European countries took over the Caribbean, but the region's roots come from Africa. "I expect people to understand that just because we’re not African American, we are still black," she said. "It’s still in our culture." She added, "I really just want people to understand that the color that I have and features that I have are not from two white people fucking."
After reading this interview, it's hard not to feel like Cardi B is great just the way she is.
